Oct. 1 (UPI) -- A Washington, D.C., man collected a lottery jackpot from a Second Chance drawing -- for the second time.
Kertrell Deal visited D.C. Lottery headquarters to accept a $6,000 check for winning two Second Chance contests in rapid succession.
Deal won $5,000 from the Summer Bonus contest and $1,000 from the Collect-N-Win Second Chance promotion.
The player said he makes sure to use his non-winning tickets for the Second Chance games.
"If you don't win right then and there, you can try again with a Second Chance," he said.