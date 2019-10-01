A Washington, D.C., man visited lottery headquarters to collect two jackpots from two different Second Chance games. Photo courtesy of the D.C. Lottery

Oct. 1 (UPI) -- A Washington, D.C., man collected a lottery jackpot from a Second Chance drawing -- for the second time.

Kertrell Deal visited D.C. Lottery headquarters to accept a $6,000 check for winning two Second Chance contests in rapid succession.

Deal won $5,000 from the Summer Bonus contest and $1,000 from the Collect-N-Win Second Chance promotion.

The player said he makes sure to use his non-winning tickets for the Second Chance games.

"If you don't win right then and there, you can try again with a Second Chance," he said.