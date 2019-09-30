The South Carolina Education Lottery said there were nearly 1,400 top prize winners when a Pick 4 drawing came up as 2-2-2-2. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 30 (UPI) -- The South Carolina Education Lottery said a new record for the Pick 4 drawing was set when a popular number combination came up: 2-2-2-2.

Lottery officials said the quadruple 2s came up in Saturday's drawing leading to more than $2.4 million in prizes being awarded for the game, which gives out top jackpots of $2,500 to $5,000 depending on the wager placed when the player bought their ticket.

Nearly 1,400 people picked the winning combination.

"This morning, a long line of winners were waiting for the door to open outside the Lottery's Claims Center in Columbia," the lottery said Monday. "Players are continuing to file in with Pick 4 tickets worth anywhere from $2,500 to $5,000 depending on the price paid for the ticket."

The lottery said the largest payout went to a woman who bought 16 tickets for the drawing, earning a total $80,000.

Officials said the previous record of 652 winners in a single Pick 4 drawing was set July 8, 2012.