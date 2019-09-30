Pub gathers 433 people named Nigel for world record attempt

Sept. 30 (UPI) -- A British pub is seeking Guinness World Records recognition after gathering 433 people named Nigel in one place in an attempt to create an unusual record.

Nigel Smith, 56, landlord of the Fleece Inn in Bretforton, England, said he organized the Nigel Night event at the pub Sunday in response to learning that no babies named Nigel had been registered in Britain in 2016.

Nigels attending the event were each given a free beer and a "Nigel" badge, and were asked to sign the "Book of Nigel" as evidence for Guinness. The night ended with 433 signatures in the book.

Smith said "the Nigel who shall not be named," Conservative Party politician Nigel Farage, might have contributed to the name's drop in popularity. He said he hopes his event will help lead to more new Nigels.

"I think we've brought it back," he told The Independent. "We will resurge -- there'll be a lot more Nigels next year than this year, I'd definitely put money on that."

The gathering raised money for the British Heart Foundation.