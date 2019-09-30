Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Police in California shared a photo of a pony they were able to wrangle when the runaway equine decided to take a trot on a busy stretch of highway.

The California Highway Patrol said officers responded about 10 a.m. Sunday to the 91 Freeway in Long Beach and were able to capture the pony reported running loose in the area.

The CHP shared a photo of officers posing with the pony, which had braids in its mane.

"Giddy up!! Do you believe in unicorns? This poor pony was found on SR-91 westbound at Cherry Ave. Our team of experienced wranglers was able to rescue the pony and returned it to merlin!" the CHP said in an Instagram post.

Officers said the pony had actually escaped from a young girl who had been riding her pet just north of the freeway. The pony, which sustained a minor injury from a collision with an SUV during its time on the loose, was safety returned to the girl.