Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Organizers of a Guinness World Records attempt in Canada said they gathered more than 1,000 people to make slime at the same time.

Get Messy NL, a party-planning service based in Newfoundland and Labrador, said evidence is being submitted to Guinness after more than 1,000 people gathered Sunday in Paradise to make slime within a 10-minute window.

The previous record for most people making slime at one time, 933, was set last year in California.

Jennifer Hiscock and Joanne Newman, co-owners of Get Messy NL, said registrations are still being counted, but there were definitely more than 1,050 people involved in the attempt.

The event raised money for childhood cancer charity Candlelighters NL.