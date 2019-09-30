Sept. 30 (UPI) -- A Philadelphia dog's close call with a swooping hawk in a public park was caught on camera by the canine's relieved owner.

Natalaya Hines said she was filming video of her 17-month-old dog, Sugar Foot, running at Overbrook Park when the hawk swooped out of the sky.

The bird approached the dog, but didn't grab the sprinting canine in its talons before returning to the sky.

Hines said she will probably keep Sugar Foot on a leash in the future just in case another bird makes an attempt.