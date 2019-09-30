Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Biologists in Florida made an unusual catch when an 11-foot-long Burmese python was found swimming about a mile off the coast.

Biscayne National Park posted a video to Facebook showing the capture of the large snake found swimming in waters one mile off the coast of Biscayne Bay.

The footage shows biologists catching the snake in a net and bringing it back to dry land, where it was measured at 11 feet long and 31 pounds.

The post asked park visitors to report sightings of the invasive snakes to park staff.

"While these snakes are relatively uncommon here in Biscayne, we do remain vigilant so we can respond and remove this invasive species when we see them," the post said.