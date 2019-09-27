Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Police responding to reports of a traffic hazard in an Oregon neighborhood identified the cause -- an enormous tortoise that escaped from its owner's home.

The Eugene Police Department said the tortoise was walking in and out of traffic in the Elizabeth Drive area before being captured by Animal Welfare Officer Ted Carlson.

"With the help of some neighbors, they all lifted the large guy into Ted's vehicle and the tortoise got a ride to Greenhill Humane Society," the police department said.

The department said the tortoise was later reunited with its owner.