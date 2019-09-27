Sept. 27 (UPI) -- A customer at a Georgia gas station received a shock when a deer jumped over her, kicking her in the head in the process.

Lynda Tennent posted a video to Facebook showing the moment the deer vaulted over her head at the gas station in Brunswick and one of its legs hit her in the back of the head.

"I thought I was being robbed," Tennent told WJXT-TV. " I reached up and grabbed my head... I thought I was bleeding."

Tennent said she was soon able to find the humor in the situation.

"You know the funny thing? I was just worried I was going to be late for work," she said.