Australian man wins lottery while waiting for tractor parts

An Australian man won a large lottery jackpot while waiting for tractor parts. Photo by Robert Lessmann/Shutterstock

Sept. 27 (UPI) -- An Australian man's need for tractor repair supplies paid off in a big way when he won a nearly $402,500 lottery jackpot.

The Boyup Brook, Western Australia, man told LotteryWest officials he bought his Saturday Lotto Division One ticket at the Boyup Brook IGA store.

"I was getting some tractor parts this week and while I was waiting I grabbed the paper and realized I had won," the winner said. "I put it in my pocket and got the tractor parts."

The man said he plans to use his money to plan a birthday party for his wife and make his retirement more comfortable.