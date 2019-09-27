Australian Capital Territory requires owners to take dogs for walks

A new law in the Australian Capital Territory requires dog owners to take their pets for walks at least once a day or face fines. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 27 (UPI) -- New rules taking effect in the Australian Capital Territory state dog owners could face fines of up to $2,700 if they fail to take their pets for daily walks.

The ACT's Animal Welfare Legislation Amendment Bill, which passed into law Thursday, requires pet owners to make sure their animals have adequate food, shelter and water.

The law also requires dog owners to take their canines on at least one walk each day, or risk a $2,700 fine. Owners must also make sure dogs that are confined for 24 hours to be allowed to move freely for at least two hours.

"Modern animal welfare is about considering how an animal is coping both mentally and physically with the conditions in which it lives," ACT City Service Minister Chris Steel said.