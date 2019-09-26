North Carolina man wins five times in the same lottery drawing

A North Carolina man won five times in the same lottery drawing, including a top prize jackpot. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man won five times in the same lottery drawing, including a $163,634 jackpot.

Add Lancaster of Pikeville told North Carolina Education Lottery officials he used five sets of his own numbers to buy a Cash 5 ticket with five plays for Monday night's drawing when he stopped at Wissam & Brothers Inc. in Pikeville.

"My wife writes down the numbers for me during the drawing," Lancaster said. "When she handed me the paper, so I could check my ticket, I couldn't believe it. One of my lines matched five numbers and the other ones matched four numbers. I started shouting, 'I got it! I got it! I hit the lottery!'"

Lancaster's line that matched all five numbers earned him the $163,634 jackpot, while the lines that matched four numbers each won $250.

The winner said he plans to use the money to pay his bills and make some home repairs.