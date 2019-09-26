New Jersey investigating mystery odor compared to rotten fish

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Health officials in New Jersey are investigating multiple reports of a mystery odor in two cities described as similar to rotten fish.

The Hudson Regional Health Commission said an investigation is underway after reports of a foul, rotten fish-like odor was reported in Jersey City and Bayonne.

The HRHC said inspectors followed the odor upwind to Newark, but were unable to locate the source of the smell.

"It's not anything we're used to around here. Being a peninsula, we have water on three sides of us so at low tide sometimes you can smell the bay. This is nothing related to that. It was a very nasty, almost like a foul meat type of smell," New Jersey Office of Emergency Management Coordinator Edoardo Ferrante told WABC-TV.