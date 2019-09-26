Trending Stories

Jogger rescues same deer from metal bars twice within moments
Jogger rescues same deer from metal bars twice within moments
Man throws tortilla 54 feet, 5 inches to break world record
Man throws tortilla 54 feet, 5 inches to break world record
Florida man breaks Guinness record for longest nail extensions
Florida man breaks Guinness record for longest nail extensions
Tennessee woman rescues 'kitten' that turns out to be a bobcat
Tennessee woman rescues 'kitten' that turns out to be a bobcat
Coyote chases Illinois 5-year-old through front yard
Coyote chases Illinois 5-year-old through front yard

Photo Gallery

 
Washington Monument reopens after renovations
Washington Monument reopens after renovations

Latest News

Senate confirms Gene Scalia as labor secretary
Navy awards $50M for work on 6 cargo ships
Senate passes bill to halt government shutdown risk
Investigators: Boeing didn't anticipate how pilots would handle multiple alerts on 737 Max
New Jersey investigating mystery odor compared to rotten fish
 
Back to Article
/