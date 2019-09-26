Man with metal detector finds stash of 1,000-year-old coins

A British man with a metal detector found nearly 100 silver pennies dating back 1,000 years on a farmer's property. Photo courtesy of Dix Noonan Webb Auctions

A British man with a metal detector found nearly 100 silver pennies dating back 1,000 years on a farmer's property. Photo courtesy of Dix Noonan Webb Auctions

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- A British auctioneer is preparing to sell off a cache of 99 coins that were minted about 1,000 years ago and were recently discovered by a man with a metal detector.

Don Crawley said he was using his metal detector on a farmer's land in Suffolk, England, when he found a stash of 92 buried coins.

"The Finds Liaison Officer was called in and they investigated the site which turned out to be a long-forgotten Saxon church. Excavating around they uncovered the remains of human bones and I found another six coins," Crawley told Dix Noonan Webb Auctions.

The 99 coins -- 81 Anglo Saxon silver pennies and 18 cut halfpennies -- are due to be auctioned by Dix Noonan Webb in December.

The auction house said the coins are expected to sell for $37,000 to $62,000.