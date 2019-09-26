Sept. 26 (UPI) -- A California winery's security cameras captured video of an intruder, a hungry black bear, feasting on the expensive grapes used to make Pinot Noir wine.

Navarro Winery posted a video to Facebook showing the bear happily munching on the pricey fruit, which the winery is preparing to harvest for its 2019 Pinot.

The business said the grapes are currently at their sweetest point as the harvest approaches.

"We'll be ready to harvest these grapes in the next few weeks, so hopefully this big guy leaves some for us," the winery said.