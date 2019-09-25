Overdue library book returned 25 years later in Australia

Sept. 25 (UPI) -- An Australian library shared an apology note from a patron who returned a book this week -- 25 years after its original due date.

The Wavery Council Library said the copy of Philosophy for Beginners by Richard Osborne had been checked out in 1994 and was due back that same year, but was only returned this week with a note of apology.

"I'm returning this book from 1994 which has been in my bookshelf for far too long," the note reads. "I'm really sorry I did not return it sooner -- I have trouble letting things go."

"I hope it makes its way back onto your shelves so it can hopefully ignite someone else's passion for philosophy," the person wrote. "Please accept my apologies for any inconvenience caused. Thank you for providing a wonderful environment. I have so many happy memories."

The library said it would not seek to collect late fees for the book, which would have amounted to $1,820.73 at current rates.

"How could we be mad?" the library tweeted.