Sept. 25 (UPI) -- A jogger in Georgia paused her morning run twice in a popular park to rescue a deer that got itself stuck between metal bars.

Chloe Dorsey said she was taking her morning run in Stone Mountain Park when she came across the young doe with its body caught between the bars of the fence.

Dorsey used her cellphone to record as she bent the bars to allow the deer to go free.

The jogger said she had just enough time to pick up her phone before the deer got stuck a second time, this time in a movable barrier with thicker bars.

"What is wrong with this girl?" Dorsey says in the video. "You need to learn how to jump, boo!"

Dorsey said it took all of her strength, but she was able to free the deer a second time.