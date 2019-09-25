An Austrian couple expecting a dress in the mail from the Netherlands instead received a package containing nearly 25,000 ecstasy tablets. Photo courtesy of Upper Austria Police

Sept. 25 (UPI) -- An Austrian couple expecting a dress in the mail opened a large package that arrived at their home and instead found nearly 25,000 ecstasy tablets.

Upper Austria Police said a 58-year-old woman in Linz bought a dress online from a Netherlands retailer and opened the package she thought would contain the garment.

The box turned out to contain thousands of what she initially thought were decorate stones, but her 59-year-old husband soon suspected to be drugs.

The couple returned the package to the post office and police determined the box's contents were 24,800 ecstasy tablets, with an estimated street value of nearly $550,000.

Investigators determined the package was mistakenly delivered to the couple's home and had actually been intended for delivery to Scotland.

Police Scotland and the British National Crime Agency are participating in the probe.