Mystery man drives motorized suitcase down Australian road

Sept. 24 (UPI) -- A driver on a Sydney road has become a viral star thanks to another traveler's video of him rolling down the street on an unusual vehicle: a motorized suitcase.

A video captured from a car traveling on the road in North Kellyville, a suburb of Sydney, New South Wales, shows the man at the side of the road moving at a slow speed atop the motorized luggage.

The man, who is wearing a bright orange helmet in the footage, has not been identified, but he has become a viral hero on social media thanks to his unusual vehicle.

The suitcase driver's intended destination was unclear.