A painting found hanging in an elderly French woman's kitchen was found to be a long-lost panel from a polyptych by 13th-century Italian artist Cimabue. The painting, titled "Mocking of Christ," is scheduled to be auctioned Oct. 27. Photo courtesy of Acteon

Sept. 24 (UPI) -- A long-lost painting by pre-Renaissance painter Cimabue is headed to auction after being found hanging in an older French woman's kitchen.

Experts said the Compiegne woman decided to have the painting hanging in her kitchen appraised and numerous tests were conducted that confirmed it to be the work of 13th-century Italian artist Cimabue, aka Cenni di Pepo.

Eric Turquin, an expert who examined the painting, said it appears to be a panel from a polyptych, a work of several painted scenes divided into multiple panels. He said the wood panel of the painting matches with other known Cimabue paintings from the same work.

The 10-inch painting, titled Mocking of Christ, is expected to fetch up to $6.5 million when it is auctioned Oct. 27 by Acteon.