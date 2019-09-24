Class ring lost 27 years ago found in sewer under Louisiana school

A class ring dropped down a shower drain at Louisiana's Southern University was found in the sewer under the school nearly 30 years later. Photo by lisabussell/Pixabay.com

Sept. 24 (UPI) -- A man who found a class ring in a sewer under a university was able to contact the owner, who dropped it down a drain 27 years ago.

Drew Thornton said he was working a summer job in June 2018 when he found the ring in the sewer under Southern University in Baton Rouge.

Thornton said the ring, which bears the name "Monica" and a volleyball with the number 18, came with him when he moved to Dallas.

A social media campaign to find the ring's owner was able to find the owner, Monica Alexander, in under 24 hours.

"She couldn't believe it when I called her," the classmate who saw the post and reached out to Alexander said on Facebook. "Sometimes it's just so good to stay in touch with people."

Alexander said she dropped her Breaux Bridge High School Class of 1991 ring down the shower train in August 1992. She said she was unable to get help retrieving it because the school's maintenance crew was busy making preparations for Hurricane Andrew.

Thornton and Andrew said they are making plans to meet up to return the ring to its owner's finger.