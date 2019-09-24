Odd News Bear climbs on car to reach tree branches in North Carolina By Ben Hooper ( ) Sept. 24 (UPI) --

A North Carolina woman captured video when she spotted an unusual scene on her way to work -- a bear standing on top of a car to search a tree for snacks.

Mackensy Lunsford tweeted video of the scene that greeted her at the side of the road she was driving on while on her way to work in Asheville.

The video shows a bear standing on top of a car to root through the branches of a tree.

Experts said the bear was likely on the hunt for tent caterpillars, a favorite snack of the species.