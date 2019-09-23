Trending Stories

Raccoon takes 16-mile journey on top of bread truck in Florida
Raccoon takes 16-mile journey on top of bread truck in Florida
Michigan company's 690-pound lint ball sets Guinness record
Michigan company's 690-pound lint ball sets Guinness record
Indiana students' paper mache sculpture surpasses Guinness record
Indiana students' paper mache sculpture surpasses Guinness record
'Backhoe Challenge' features operators showing off precision
'Backhoe Challenge' features operators showing off precision
Deer rescued from lacrosse net in New York state back yard
Deer rescued from lacrosse net in New York state back yard

Photo Gallery

 
Washington Monument reopens after renovations
Washington Monument reopens after renovations

Latest News

Metal detector hobbyist finds long-lost class ring in Vermont field
Apple will continue making Mac Pro computers in Texas with tariff waiver
'People are dying': Teen activist urges new climate action at UN
Greta Thunberg, 15 young activists sue five countries over climate change
Man throws tortilla 54 feet, 5 inches to break world record
 
Back to Article
/