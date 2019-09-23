Sept. 23 (UPI) -- A group dedicated to promoting and preserving the Yiddish language held a special class for an unusual group of students: "Yiddish for Dogs."

The "Yiddish for Dogs" class, held Sunday in New York's Central Park, featured dogs and their humans learning commands such as "sit" and "stay" in Yiddish.

The class was put on by the non-profit Workman's Circle, a group dedicated to the promotion of the Yiddish language.

"Learning to train our dogs using Yiddish commands is one way we keep our cultural heritage alive while having fun," the group said in a Facebook post.

The group says it teaches more than 800 students annually, it was unclear whether the canine pupils were included in that tally.