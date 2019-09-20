Sept. 20 (UPI) -- A Michigan police officer responded to an unusual late night call and ended up pulling a big python out of the engine of an old Corvette.

The Shelby Township Police Department said Officer Fettig responded to an RV storage lot Wednesday night after a security guard called in a report of a python on the loose.

"Honestly, if it was a different type of snake I would probably be a little afraid, but I've dealt with [pythons] before," Fettig told WXYZ-TV.

Fettig said she arrived to find the snake had slithered into the engine of an old Corvette parked in the lot.

"One of our detectives brought a box and actually brought one of the dog poles," Fettig said. "They were like 'I'm not touching it.' I'm like, it's no big deal. I picked it up off the car and put it in the box."

Fettig said the python is believed to be an escaped pet.

"They like the heat," she said. "I knew if it stayed out there long, it wouldn't survive long. It was cold last night."

Police said the python is now in the custody of Macomb County Animal Control and will end up at a local rescue if its owner can't be found.