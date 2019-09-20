Michigan company's 690-pound lint ball sets Guinness record

Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Guinness World Records said a Michigan company's bid to set a new world record was successful when it amassed a ball of lint weighing in at 690 pounds.

Dryer Vent Wizard of Farmington Hills said it started collecting lint from its locations across the country earlier in the year with an aim toward assembling the world's largest lint ball, and then lighting it on fire.

The company predicted the ball would weigh near 1,000 pounds, easily meeting the Guinness goal of 99 pounds, and the final product was officially weighed at 690 pounds.

The ball was ignited after the official weigh-in and the flames were extinguished by the local fire department.