Indiana students' paper mache sculpture surpasses Guinness record

Sept. 20 (UPI) -- An Indiana University club created a 14-foot-tall paper mache sculpture that is being submitted to Guinness World Records for recognition as the world's tallest.

The Indiana University South Bend Fine Arts Club said its 14-foot-tall sculpture, made from old Martin's Super Markets comment cards and 60 gallons of wheat paste, is over a foot taller than the current Guinness World Record holder.

Martin's supplied the cards to the club and asked for them to be turned into a work of art.

"When we brought it to the club we told them either way it's going to happen. It's too good of an opportunity for our community. We have to make this happen some way. Everyone in the club was about it, we all voted, it was unanimous we were going to do it," Kolton Sizer, president of the Fine Arts Club, told WBND-TV.

Sizer said paperwork and other evidence is being submitted to Guinness to have the artwork recognized as the world's tallest paper mache sculpture.