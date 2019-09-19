Sept. 19 (UPI) -- A university in Peru set a Guinness World Record when it assembled an artichoke salad weighing 1,729.59 pounds.

San Ignacio de Loyola University gathered 200 volunteers in the Plaza de Armas de Trujillo to assemble the artichoke salad on a tray measuring 16 feet long and 5 feet wide.

Guinness World Records confirmed the 1,729.59-pound result was a new record for the world's largest artichoke salad.

The salad was divvied up into portions after the weighing and distributed to members of the public who attended the record attempt.

Organizers said the goal of the event was to promote artichoke consumption in Peru.