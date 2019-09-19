Woman puts injured bobcat in back of SUV with young child

Sept. 19 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Colorado are reminding residents not to approach wild animals after a woman picked up an injured bobcat and put it in her vehicle with her young child.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife said the Colorado Springs woman was lucky the bobcat was injured and too fatigued to move when she picked it up from the side of a road Wednesday and put it in her SUV with her young child.

"NEVER PICK UP WILD ANIMALS. She was lucky," the agency tweeted.

An officer who responded to the woman's call discovered she had put the bobcat under a blanket in the back of the vehicle, only feet away from where the child was strapped into a car seat.

"We removed the bobcat, which was mortally wounded. Luckily, it was too injured to react to being picked up and placed in a car. But no one should EVER try this. This could have been tragic," officials wrote.