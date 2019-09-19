Squirrel rescued from under hood of Virginia State Police car

Sept. 19 (UPI) -- A Virginia State Police sergeant who heard unusual noises coming from under the hood of her car made an unusual discovery -- a squirrel trapped in the vehicle.

The VSP said the squirrel was rescued from under the hood of the sergeant's car and was found to be uninjured.

"So our Bristol Area Sergeant isn't going nuts, after all!" the state police said.

"There really was an animal trapped inside her #VSP patrol car. Fortunately, the squirrel was located unharmed & safely released back into the wild," police wrote in a Facebook post.