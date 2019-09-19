Disney World worker carrying balloons nearly swept away by wind

Sept. 19 (UPI) -- A Walt Disney World visitor captured video of a worker carrying a large load of balloons in a Halloween parade nearly being carried off by the wind.

The video, filmed by Erick Comellas at the Florida theme park, shows a cast member struggling against the wind while holding tight to about two dozen balloons.

The wind threatens to take the balloons from the man, or perhaps carry him off with them, but he comes out victorious in the struggle.

"They said Mickey's not so Scary party... but they didn't say not so windy!" Comellas wrote. "The brave cast member whom slays the wind monster in this video is OK!"