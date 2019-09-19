Church claps back at AC thieves: 'It's hot where you're going'

Sept. 19 (UPI) -- An Ohio church's sign is going viral for its tongue-in-cheek response to thieves who stole the building's air conditioning unit: "Whoever stole our AC Unit: Keep it. It's hot where you're going."

Pastor Gus Brown of Akron Alliance Fellowship Church said the $3,500 air conditioning unit was taken from the Akron building just days after it was installed.

"It was a brand new unit that we had just put in. We hadn't even made the first payment on it yet, it had only been in a few days," Brown told WJW-TV.

The church responded to the theft with a message on its marquee sign: "Whoever stole our AC Unit: Keep it. It's hot where you're going."

Brown said the message isn't meant to be taken literally, and the church believes there is "room for reconciliation" if the thieves make amends for their crime.

"Staying on this path will only get you one place. And we don't want you to go there. Our desire is to even see him at our church one day," Brown said.