Sept. 19 (UPI) -- A Guinness World Record was broken at an Ohio stadium when 2,344 people opened canned beverages at the same time.

The Shelby county students, teachers and community members gathered Wednesday morning at Sidney Memorial Stadium to open their beverages at the same time and break the Guinness record for most people opening a drink can simultaneously.

Guinness officials were on hand to confirm the attempt, organized as part of Shelby County's bicentennial celebrations, beat the previous record of 1,204 people opening drink cans simultaneously, which was set in Japan in 2018.

Officials said they chose the can-opening record to celebrate Shelby County's history as the home of Stolle Machinery, the Sidney factory where the process for mass producing pop-top cans was invented and developed.