Trip to visit mom earns Michigan man $500,000 lottery jackpot

A Michigan man said taking a trip to visit his mother led him to buying a scratch-off lottery ticket during a stop for gas and winning $500,000. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 18 (UPI) -- A Michigan man said a trip to visit his mother paid off unexpectedly when he stopped for gas and ended up winning a $500,000 lottery jackpot.

The 46-year-old Monroe County man told Michigan Lottery officials he rarely buys tickets, but a 24 Karat Gold scratch-off ticket captured his attention when he stopped at the Mobil gas station in Milan on the way to visit his mother.

"I was going to visit my mother and stopped to get gas on the way," the man said. "I don't buy Lottery tickets often, but the 24 Karat Gold ticket caught my eye, so I decided to give it a try."

"I scratched the ticket when I got to my car and saw I'd matched the number above the $500,000 amount. I didn't believe it, so I took it back in to scan it and that's when I knew it was real. I couldn't believe it!" he said.

The winner said he plans to use his winnings to buy a new car and take some vacations to Michigan landmarks.

"It feels amazing to win," he said. "It provides financial relief and allows me to set up a retirement fund."