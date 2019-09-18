Sept. 18 (UPI) -- A crocodile was taken into custody by police in China after a security guard found the reptile wandering loose in a public park.

The Xinqiao Police Station in Changzhou, Jiangsu province, said a security guard at Xinlonghu Park spotted the 6 1/2 foot crocodile in a roadway with its mouth tied up by a piece of cloth.

Police were summoned to the scene and took the crocodile to the station, where they later determined the animal had escaped from No. 1 Lakeside, a restaurant near the park.

Officers said the crocodile had been destined to be slaughtered for its meat.

Police said workers at the restaurant were advised to use more caution in preventing potentially dangerous animals from escaping the facility. The crocodile was returned to the restaurant.