Piece of missing sculpture resurfaces in antiques store 50 years later

A piece of a sculpture that went missing from the Los Angeles Public Library 50 years ago has resurfaced in an Arizona antiques shop.

Floyd Lillard, owner of the Miners and Merchants antiques store in Bisbee, said he obtained the sculpture portion about 10 years ago, and his quest to find its origins was put on hold for a time while he battled cancer.

"If I hadn't made it through, no one would have remembered," Lillard told KOLD-TV. "No one would have known."

Lillard said a recent hunt for clues on Google brought him an old photo from a California newspaper showing the Well of Scribes, a sculpture that disappeared in 1969 from the Central Branch of the Los Angeles Public Library.

"You could only see half of the well in the picture," Lillard said. "That's the half that I had."

Lillard's portion is one of three pieces that composed the entire sculpture. He said he has been in contact with the Los Angeles Public Library about bringing the sculpture home.

The final two pieces of the sculpture are still missing, but Lillard said he has hope they might still be found.

Read More

Hand sculpture atop New Zealand art gallery dubbed 'disturbing' Nearly 58-foot sandcastle dubbed world's tallest in Germany Life-size whale breaks record for largest recycled plastic sculpture

Latest Headlines

Golfer's lost engagement ring returned two months later
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Golfer's lost engagement ring returned two months later
Sept. 18 (UPI) -- A New York state woman was reunited with her engagement ring two months after she lost it in the parking lot of a golf course.
Michigan company amassing world's largest ball of lint
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Michigan company amassing world's largest ball of lint
Sept. 18 (UPI) -- A Michigan-based business is aiming for a Guinness record with a gargantuan ball of lint that will be set on fire after weighing.
Trip to visit mom earns Michigan man $500,000 lottery jackpot
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Trip to visit mom earns Michigan man $500,000 lottery jackpot
Sept. 18 (UPI) -- A Michigan man said a trip to visit his mother paid off unexpectedly when he stopped for gas and ended up winning a $500,000 lottery jackpot.
Company offers $1,300 to watch 13 Stephen King horror movies
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Company offers $1,300 to watch 13 Stephen King horror movies
Sept. 18 (UPI) -- A Utah-based company is celebrating the impending arrival of Halloween by offering up a horror fan's dream job: Watching 13 movies based on Stephen King stories and documenting the experience.
Man deters porch pirates with loud bangs from decoy package
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Man deters porch pirates with loud bangs from decoy package
Sept. 18 (UPI) -- A West Virginia man tired of having packages stolen from the porch of a home he is renovating rigged up a decoy package to scare away the so-called "porch pirates" with a loud noise.
Fan's sign requesting beer money on ESPN broadcast brings in $20,000
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Fan's sign requesting beer money on ESPN broadcast brings in $20,000
Sept. 18 (UPI) -- A football fan who held up a sign requesting beer money in the background of an ESPN broadcast said he ended up raising more then $20,000.
Ohio woman finds 7-foot boa constrictor on front lawn
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Ohio woman finds 7-foot boa constrictor on front lawn
Sept. 18 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Ohio said they are caring for a 7-foot-long boa constrictor a surprised woman found slithering on the lawn in front of her house.
Waterslide down Chinese mountain declared world's longest
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Waterslide down Chinese mountain declared world's longest
Sept. 18 (UPI) -- A waterslide that took two years to build on the side of a Chinese mountain has been declared the world's longest at 8,933 feet, 11 inches, Guinness World Records said.
Police capture crocodile in public park after restaurant escape
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Police capture crocodile in public park after restaurant escape
Sept. 18 (UPI) -- A crocodile was taken into custody by police in China after a security guard found the reptile wandering loose in a public park.
San Diego Opera gets a coconut in the mail
Odd News // 23 hours ago
San Diego Opera gets a coconut in the mail
Sept. 17 (UPI) -- The San Diego Opera shared a photo of an unusual piece of mail that arrived this month -- a coconut with the building's address written on it.

Trending Stories

Record-breaking 2,663-pound schnitzel cooked up at German festival
Record-breaking 2,663-pound schnitzel cooked up at German festival
Family's ice cream outing leads to $20,000 lottery jackpot
Family's ice cream outing leads to $20,000 lottery jackpot
Company offers $1,300 to watch 13 Stephen King horror movies
Company offers $1,300 to watch 13 Stephen King horror movies
Loose horse attempts to board bus at Russian stop
Loose horse attempts to board bus at Russian stop
Fishermen rescue great white shark caught in weir
Fishermen rescue great white shark caught in weir

Photo Gallery

 
This week in Washington
This week in Washington

Latest News

New research gives clues to link between obesity, abnormal bowel habits
Senate committee approves secretary nominees for Air Force, Navy
Piece of missing sculpture resurfaces in antiques store 50 years later
Study: Postmenopausal women have higher bad cholesterol levels
Federal Reserve orders 2nd straight interest rate cut
 
Back to Article
/