Ohio woman finds 7-foot boa constrictor on front lawn

Sept. 18 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Ohio said they are caring for a 7-foot-long boa constrictor a surprised woman found slithering on the lawn in front of her house.

The Herps Alive Reptile Rescue in South Euclid said the Brecksville woman went outside Monday afternoon and found the large snake in her grass.

The Brecksville Police Department and Brecksville Fire Department responded to the home and kept the serpent contained until Herps Alive personnel arrived to take it to their facility.

Authorities said they suspect the boa may have been dumped in a nearby park by an owner who no longer wanted to care for the pet.

Herps Alive said the boa constrictor is healthy and friendly toward people. They said the animal will eventually be placed up for adoption.