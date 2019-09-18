A Michigan company has been collecting dryer lint since April with an aim toward setting a Guinness World Record for the world's largest lint ball. Photo courtesy of Dryer Vent Wizard

Sept. 18 (UPI) -- A Michigan-based business is aiming for a Guinness record with a gargantuan ball of lint that will be set on fire after weighing.

Dryer Vent Wizard, based in Farmington Hills, said it has been collecting lint from its 95 franchises around the country since April and the stash will be officially weighed Thursday at the company's headquarters.

The company said Guinness World Records officials set the goal for the record at 99 pounds, but officials believe the giant lint ball will weigh in at over 1,000 pounds.

The ball will be weighed on a construction crane before being set on fire to help raise awareness of the dangers of fires started by dryer lint. The Farmington Hills Fire Department will be on hand to put the fire out, officials said.