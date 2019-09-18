Fan's sign requesting beer money on ESPN broadcast brings in $20,000

Sept. 18 (UPI) -- A football fan who held up a sign requesting beer money in the background of an ESPN broadcast said he ended up raising more then $20,000.

Carson King, 24, said he thought it would be a funny joke to attend the College GameDay broadcast at Iowa State University and hold a sign saying his "Busch Light needs replenished" and including his account information for money transferring app Venmo.

The sign ended up appearing in the background during the broadcast and King said he was surprised to find he had received $400 worth of donations within minutes.

King said he realized when donations continued to pour in that he could do more with the money than buy a case of beer, so he is now fundraising for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital in Iowa City.

The football fan said the total donations to his Venmo reached $20,000 Tuesday night. Busch Beer and Venmo both said on Twitter they would be making matching contributions in honor of King's generosity.