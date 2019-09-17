San Diego Opera gets a coconut in the mail

A California opera house received a mystery coconut in the mail. Photo by the San Diego Opera/Facebook

Sept. 17 (UPI) -- The San Diego Opera shared a photo of an unusual piece of mail that arrived this month -- a coconut with the building's address written on it.

A post on the opera's Facebook page featured a photo of the coconut, which bore the address in magic marker and was covered in postage stamps and postmarks indicating it originated in Hawaii.

"We get the strangest mail here some days," the post said.

Officials said they believe the coconut was mailed from an employee on vacation in Hawaii.