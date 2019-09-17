Sept. 17 (UPI) -- Authorities summoned to a California home on "reports of a break-in" discovered the culprit, a mountain lion, was locked inside the bathroom of the house.

The Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a home in Sonora "for reports of a break-in" and arrived to find a cougar had wandered into the house through the front door and ended up cornered in a bathroom.

"Fish and Wildlife were contacted and assisted our deputies in coaxing the mountain lion out of the second story bathroom window," the sheriff's office said. "He did get a stern warning about the break-in before being released."

The sheriff's office said the mountain lion didn't act threateningly toward the home's resident or cause any damage to the home.