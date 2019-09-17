Sept. 17 (UPI) -- A 13-foot python that escaped from a North Carolina home was recaptured when it slithered onto a farm the next day.

Rashon Bowman said he finished doing a Sunday show in Monroe with his python, Carnage, and went to his aunt's Gaston County home.

Bowman said a coworker failed to secure Carnage in his box, and the python escaped.

The escape was reported to Gaston County Police Department's Animal Care and Enforcement division and Bowman and his friends used drones to search the area for his pet.

Bowman said "Carnage" might be the snake's name, but he's actually quite gentle.

"He's never bit me, I mean, you can kiss him in the face and everything like that," Bowman told WJZY-TV. "He's just a big baby."

Bowman said Carnage was found at 5:30 p.m. Monday slithering on the property of a nearby farm.