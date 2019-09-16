A Maryland man's $50,000 jackpot from a scratch-off lottery ticket is his third five-figure prize in the past two decades. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 16 (UPI) -- A longtime Maryland Lottery player made his third trip to lottery headquarters in Baltimore to collect a five-figure jackpot.

The 67-year-old Worcester County man told Maryland Lottery officials he recently bought the $5 Super Bonus Bucks scratch-off from Newtown Market in Pocomoke City.

"I get in the truck and I scratch it off and I see the $50,000," he said. "I had to sit there for five minutes."

The man said he had to wait until his wife was out of a meeting to reach her on the phone and tell her about his good luck.

"I've got to go to Baltimore in a few weeks or so," he recalled telling her over the phone.

"I just thought, 'Oh, thank you, Lord!' " the man's wife said.

The couple previously traveled to Baltimore twice during the past two decades to collect jackpots worth $30,000 and $50,000.

The man said his latest winnings will go into his savings account.