Sept. 16 (UPI) -- A longtime Maryland Lottery player made his third trip to lottery headquarters in Baltimore to collect a five-figure jackpot.
The 67-year-old Worcester County man told Maryland Lottery officials he recently bought the $5 Super Bonus Bucks scratch-off from Newtown Market in Pocomoke City.
"I get in the truck and I scratch it off and I see the $50,000," he said. "I had to sit there for five minutes."
The man said he had to wait until his wife was out of a meeting to reach her on the phone and tell her about his good luck.
"I've got to go to Baltimore in a few weeks or so," he recalled telling her over the phone.
"I just thought, 'Oh, thank you, Lord!' " the man's wife said.
The couple previously traveled to Baltimore twice during the past two decades to collect jackpots worth $30,000 and $50,000.
The man said his latest winnings will go into his savings account.