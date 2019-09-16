Japanese festival cooks up world's largest serving of fried chicken

Sept. 16 (UPI) -- A Guinness World Record was broken at a food festival in Japan when 18 vendors participated in cooking up the world's largest serving of fried chicken.

The Karaage Festival in Nakatsu, Oita Prefecture, featured 18 restaurants specializing in karaage, Japanese fried chicken, cooking up a total 3,675 pounds of fried chicken Sunday to break the Guinness record.

A Guinness representative was on hand to confirm the final amount bear the previous record, 3,373 pounds, which was set by a chicken processing firm in Tottori Prefecture in 2017.

The chicken was served to attendees at the festival, which concludes Monday.