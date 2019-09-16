Sept. 16 (UPI) -- A British sporting goods manufacturer broke a Guinness World Record when it created a nearly 20-foot long rugby ball designed to official specifications.

Aramis Rugby was presented with a Guinness certificate Sunday when the giant rugby ball was lowered via helicopter to the ceremony in South Molton, Devon, England.

Guinness adjudicators said the ball measured 19.6 feet long and 12.1 feet in diameter.

The ball was made to official specifications, so it could theoretically be used for a giant game of rugby.

"Aramis Rugby are so proud to have set this new world record," Aramis Rugby director Roshni Mahajan told the North Devon Gazette. "We are ecstatic. It's taken a long of hard work, patience and perseverance, but after seeing the big ball and so many people come out, it's absolutely wonderful."

"With the Rugby World Cup coming up we thought we needed to do something on a large scale to show what businesses in South Molton can do," she said.