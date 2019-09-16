An arctic wolf, similar to the animal pictured here, was spotted in North Carolina two months after escaping from a conservation charity. Photo by TonyKnight/Pixabay.com

Sept. 16 (UPI) -- An arctic wolf that escaped from a North Carolina conservation charity has resurfaced after two months without any sightings.

Lisa Meredith, owner of the Meredith Wolf Education and Conservation Den in Onslow County, said the 12-year-old wolf, Buster, escaped from his enclosure in June and hadn't been seen in two months until being spotted roaming in recent days in Harnett County.

Meredith said Buster is wild and not domesticated, but will not try to approach or attack humans. She asked members of the public to keep a distance and not attempt to track Buster.

The charity is asking anyone who spots Buster to note the location and contact Meredith, rather than attempt to capture or follow the wolf themselves.