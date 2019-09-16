Sept. 16 (UPI) -- A renter at an Airbnb in Texas captured video of an unexpected discovery inside the home -- a snake in the bowl of the toilet.

The filmer said the 4-foot snake was found inside the toilet of the Houston-area home they rented using the accommodation-finding app.

The renter said animal control was summoned to remove the snake. The origins of the reptile were unknown.

A Tennessee woman made a similarly unwelcome discovery in July when she opened the lid of her toilet and found a small snake swimming inside.

Experts said the serpent in the footage shared by Christen Kiefert appeared to show a garter snake, a common species that is not venomous or dangerous.