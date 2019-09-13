Free diver breaks underwater walking record at 267 feet, 8.6 inches

Sept. 13 (UPI) -- A Turkish free diver broke a Guinness World Record for the longest underwater walk with one breath when she went underwater and strolled for 267 feet, 8.6 inches.

Bilge Clingigiray broke the record in the female category, and even surpassed the male category record-holder, whose walk went on for 267 feet, 3.24 inches.

Clingigiray previously held the record in 2017, when she walked 220 feet, 4.08 inches under water, but her accomplishment was surpassed later the same year by Russian athlete Marina Kazankova.

The athlete's latest attempt was performed in front of a cheering crowd at the Agaoglu My World Club swimming pool in Istanbul.