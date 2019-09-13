Brewery seeks someone 'winning to get paid to watch football'

Sept. 13 (UPI) -- A Los Angeles brewery posted a job opening for someone seeking to "get paid to watch football" at Los Angeles Rams games.

Golden Road Brewery said its "Chief Beer Officer" will be paid $150 per event to attend every Los Angeles Rams home game and promote the brewery's products -- especially the new Whose House?! Blonde Ale.

"You need to be willing to get paid to watch football, promote the Golden Road brand and all that comes with it," the job posting states.

The posting says an ideal candidate will have "1-35+ years tailgating experience" and a "deep love" for the Los Angeles Rams.

Applicants, who must be 21 or older, are being asked to follow @GoldenRoadBrew on Instagram and tag the company and the sports team in a post explaining why they would be the ideal candidate. The post should include the designated hashtag, "#GoldenRoadCBO #Contest."