Moose crashes in and out of Canadian school office

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- A British Columbia school district's office had an unusual break-in when an apparently confused moose smashed its way in and back out of the office.

The British Columbia Conservation Officer Service tweeted a photo showing the mess left behind when the moose crashed through a window at the Fort St. John School District Office.

The tweet said the moose crashed its way back out of the office moments later.

"Today a moose decided it was not too cool for school and broke its way in and out of a Fort St. John School District office. Why we are not sure. Unfortunately the moose had not learned how to open doors prior. The moose was located and determined to be fine all things considered," the conservation officer service said.